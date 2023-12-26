News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirmed XI v Forest: £98m double change as fresh injury blow confirmed - photos

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Eddie Howe has made decisions on Alexander Isak, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Joelinton for the Boxing Day clash at St James' Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT

Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League - here's how Eddie Howe's side line-up.

The Newcastle boss has made two changes from the previous league match. Sven Botman comes into the side for his first Premier League start since September in place of the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Alexander Isak also returns to the starting line-up in place of Callum Wilson.

The Magpies are looking to bounce back from a disappointing week which saw them exit the Carabao Cup at Chelsea before losing 1-0 at Luton Town. Despite their away struggles, United have a strong record at St James' Park in the Premier League this season - winning each of their last seven in the top flight.

Newcastle have never lost a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest but have lost 11 of their last 14 top flight matches on Boxing Day. They head into today's match sitting seventh in the table and will temporarily move up to sixth with a result in the early kick-off this afternoon.

Here is the Newcastle United starting line-up and bench to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon...

Has kept one clean sheet in six matches since his return to the starting line-up.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

While his recent performances have dipped, Trippier has always been a consistent performer at St James' Park.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Returned from a minor injury on Saturday and is likely to keep his place in the side.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Could be handed his first league start since September following an injury to Jamaal Lascelles.

4. CB: Sven Botman

