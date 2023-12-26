Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Eddie Howe has made decisions on Alexander Isak, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Joelinton for the Boxing Day clash at St James' Park.

Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on Boxing Day looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League - here's how Eddie Howe's side line-up.

The Newcastle boss has made two changes from the previous league match. Sven Botman comes into the side for his first Premier League start since September in place of the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Alexander Isak also returns to the starting line-up in place of Callum Wilson.

The Magpies are looking to bounce back from a disappointing week which saw them exit the Carabao Cup at Chelsea before losing 1-0 at Luton Town. Despite their away struggles, United have a strong record at St James' Park in the Premier League this season - winning each of their last seven in the top flight.

Newcastle have never lost a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest but have lost 11 of their last 14 top flight matches on Boxing Day. They head into today's match sitting seventh in the table and will temporarily move up to sixth with a result in the early kick-off this afternoon.

Here is the Newcastle United starting line-up and bench to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon...

