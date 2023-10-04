Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League has been confirmed .

Newcastle have made one change starting line-up from the side that beat Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. It’s The Magpies’ first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton both failed late fitness tests due to respective hamstring issues while Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes were ruled out ahead of the match by Eddie Howe.

Sandro Tonali comes back into the side after dropping to the bench against Burnley with Anderson coming out of the side on this occasion.

Jamaal Lascelles will lead The Magpies out at St James’ Park with Lewis Miley named on the bench once again. Should the 17-year-old get on the pitch, he will become Newcastle’s youngest ever player in Europe.