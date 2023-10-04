News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

Newcastle United confirmed XI v PSG: Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali & Joelinton calls made as £98m trio miss out

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League has been confirmed .

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Oct 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 18:54 BST

Newcastle have made one change starting line-up from the side that beat Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. It’s The Magpies’ first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton both failed late fitness tests due to respective hamstring issues while Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes were ruled out ahead of the match by Eddie Howe.

Sandro Tonali comes back into the side after dropping to the bench against Burnley with Anderson coming out of the side on this occasion.

Jamaal Lascelles will lead The Magpies out at St James’ Park with Lewis Miley named on the bench once again. Should the 17-year-old get on the pitch, he will become Newcastle’s youngest ever player in Europe.

Here is the Newcastle United line-up in full...

1. GK: Nick Pope

Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Photo Sales

4. CB: Fabian Schar

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:JoelintonPSGCallum WilsonChampions LeaguePremier LeaguePopeBurnleyEddie HoweJoe Willock