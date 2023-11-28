Newcastle United have named an unchanged starting line-up for tonight's crucial Champions League group stage clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle head into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Chelsea but with a significantly depleted squad featuring just 11 outfield senior players plus two substitute goalkeepers and four under-21s players. 17-year-old Lewis Miley has been handed his full Champions League debut after impressing and grabbing an assist against Chelsea on Saturday.

Miley became United's youngest-ever European player in the previous round of Champions League matches as he came on as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni and James Huntley have been called up from the Under-21s side.

Lewis Hall also comes back on the bench after being ineligible to feature against his parent club in Newcastle's previous Premier League encounter. Tino Livramento keeps his place at left-back for his second Champions League start.

Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie have also made the trip to the French capital despite not being included in Newcastle's 24-man Champions League squad.

The Magpies must get a result at Parc des Princes in order to keep their hopes of progressing to the last-16 alive. Newcastle currently sit bottom of Group F following consecutive defeats against Borussia Dortmund despite beating PSG 4-1 in the reverse fixture at St James' Park last month.