Newcastle United confirmed XI v Sheffield United: Four changes as £160m trio drop out - gallery

Newcastle United’s line-up to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane has been confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST

Eddie Howe has made four changes to his Newcastle side from the 0-0 draw at AC Milan on Tuesday night. Elliot Anderson replaced Sandro Tonali in midfield while The Magpies’ front three changed entirely with Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson coming in for Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are looking to pick up their first away win of the season and make it back to back Premier Leaguevictories following a 1-0 win over Brentford at St James’ Park last weekend.

Sheffield United are still looking for their first league win since being promoted back to the Premier League. The Blades have drawn one and lost four of their opening five Premier League.

Here is Newcastle United’s team to face Sheffield United...

Pope has kept back-to-back clean sheets and was instrumental in ensuring Newcastle left the San Siro with a point on Tuesday evening.

Trippier put in a captain’s display against AC Milan, keeping both Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandezquiet for the majority of the game. A repeat performance will be needed at Bramall Lane.

Schar put in a very composed display at the San Siro and will head to Bramall Lane aiming to help keep a third clean sheet in eight days.

Sunday will be the first time Botman will face Sheffield United in a competitive fixture. He is yet to score for the Magpies since joining last summer - could that change this weekend?

