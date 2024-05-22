Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur in a post-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Following Newcastle’s 4-2 win at Brentford to end the 2023-24 Premier League season, the side flew straight to Melbourne for two post-season friendlies. On Wednesday they face fellow English side Spurs before playing an A-League All Stars XI on Friday.

Given the travel distance and quick turnaround after the match at Brentford, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe suggested he would make changes to the starting line-up for the match.

But The Magpies boss has still named a very strong starting line-up. Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Elliot Anderson come into the side in place of Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff.

Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett have both travelled but have not been included in the matchday squad along with young goalkeeper Aidan Harris and defender Ellis Stanton.

Several first-team players also haven’t travelled to Australia with Martin Dubravka, Schar, Longstaff and Anthony Gordon notable absentees.

Sandro Tonali also hasn’t made the trip due to his betting ban which is set to expire in August. He is unable to play in friendly or competitive football matches during his ban.

Newcastle have called-up several youngsters to the squad as well as returning loan players Harrison Ashby and Australian international Garang Kuol.

Here is Newcastle’s line-up for the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 5 His poor attempted clearance fell straight to James Maddison for Spurs' opener. Though it likely would have been ruled out had VAR been in place. Kept the score at 1-0 with a great save from point-blank range to deny Brennan Johnson. A mixed opening 45-minutes, wasn't really tested in the second half apart from a couple of comfortable claims.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Made some important blocks and was tidy playing the ball forward. Picked out Almiron with a threaded ball forward but the Paraguayan couldn't capitalise. Struggled at times with Son Heung Min and was withdrawn before half-time.

3 . Emil Krafth - 6 Made a crucial interception to deny Spurs in the 22nd minute. Spurs had a penalty shout after the ball hit his arm early on but the appeals were waved away without VAR in place to intervene.