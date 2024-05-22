Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur in a post-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Following Newcastle’s 4-2 win at Brentford to end the 2023-24 Premier League season, the side flew straight to Melbourne for two post-season friendlies. On Wednesday they face fellow English side Spurs before playing an A-League All Stars XI on Friday.
Given the travel distance and quick turnaround after the match at Brentford, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe suggested he would make changes to the starting line-up for the match.
But The Magpies boss has still named a very strong starting line-up. Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Elliot Anderson come into the side in place of Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff.
Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett have both travelled but have not been included in the matchday squad along with young goalkeeper Aidan Harris and defender Ellis Stanton.
Several first-team players also haven’t travelled to Australia with Martin Dubravka, Schar, Longstaff and Anthony Gordon notable absentees.
Sandro Tonali also hasn’t made the trip due to his betting ban which is set to expire in August. He is unable to play in friendly or competitive football matches during his ban.
Newcastle have called-up several youngsters to the squad as well as returning loan players Harrison Ashby and Australian international Garang Kuol.
Here is Newcastle’s line-up for the match...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.