Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle United starting line-up for the return to Premier League action against West Ham United at St James' Park.

Tino Livramento returns from an ankle injury in place of the injured Sven Botman as The Magpies revert to their traditional 4-3-3 set-up. Harvey Barnes also returns on the bench after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring issue.

Kieran Trippier was a late arrival at St James' Park, sparking speculation that he could also be returning from a calf injury but misses out on a place in the matchday squad.

Lewis Miley and Matt Targett drop out of the matchday squad. Miley picked up a back injury while on international duty with England Under-20s while Targett has been recovering from a hamstring issue since November and recently returned to the bench before dropping back out this afternoon.

Newcastle head into the match sitting 10th in the Premier League table, four points behind West Ham in seventh. The Magpies have a game in hand on The Hammers and could close the gap to just one point heading into the final nine matches of the league campaign.

Newcastle's bench consists of Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Barnes, Emil Krafth, Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson and Joe White.

Here is the Newcastle United starting line-up to face West Ham at St James' Park...

