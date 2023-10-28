Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side that were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday with Callum Wilson coming into the starting line-up for Alexander Isak.

Recent injuries to Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and a ban for Sandro Tonali have left The Magpies with a depleted squad with Sven Botman, Lewis Miley and Harvey Barnes also ruled out. As a result, Newcastle named a weakened bench with Emil Krafth involved in a first-team squad for the first time since August 2022.

The right-back has missed over a year of football following an ACL injury picked up last summer.

Newcastle go into the game looking to bounce back from their Champions League defeat and extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches. But United have not won a top flight match at Molineux since October 2011 when Jonas Gutierrez and Demba Ba found the net in a 2-1 victory.

A win for Howe’s side this afternoon would take them up to fifth temporarily with Aston Villa playing Luton Town on Sunday.

Newcastle line-up v Wolves: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Willock

GK: Nick Pope Pope has kept a clean sheet in all but one of his last five Premier League matches. Although he was beaten in midweek by Felix Nmecha's strike, he did pull off an incredible double save to deny the visitors an early opener.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has been sensational this season but will have to be on top form at Molineux. No Premier League player has more assists than Trippier with just Wolves' Pedro Neto able match his numbers.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles will captain Newcastle on Saturday against a side he has scored a few goals against in the past. Lascelles has scored twice against Wolves for the Magpies and will play a prominent role on Saturday with Sven Botman still absent.