Newcastle United confirmed XI v Wolves: One change & injury return after £127m selection blow - photos
Newcastle United’s line-up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side that were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday with Callum Wilson coming into the starting line-up for Alexander Isak.
Recent injuries to Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson and a ban for Sandro Tonali have left The Magpies with a depleted squad with Sven Botman, Lewis Miley and Harvey Barnes also ruled out. As a result, Newcastle named a weakened bench with Emil Krafth involved in a first-team squad for the first time since August 2022.
The right-back has missed over a year of football following an ACL injury picked up last summer.
Newcastle go into the game looking to bounce back from their Champions League defeat and extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches. But United have not won a top flight match at Molineux since October 2011 when Jonas Gutierrez and Demba Ba found the net in a 2-1 victory.
A win for Howe’s side this afternoon would take them up to fifth temporarily with Aston Villa playing Luton Town on Sunday.
Newcastle line-up v Wolves: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Wilson
Substitutes: Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Willock