Newcastle United's starting line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made one change from the side that beat Blackburn Rovers on penalties on Tuesday night in the FA Cup and three changes from the side that lost 4-1 at Arsenal last time out in the Premier League.

Sven Botman has returned to the side after being rested for the Blackburn match with Jamaal Lascelles returning to the bench. From the Arsenal match, Tino Livramento, Miguel Almiron and Lewis Miley have dropped to the bench to be replaced by Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock, all of whom started at Ewood Park.

Elliot Anderson is also back on the bench following his cameo appearance at Blackburn. The midfielder hasn't featured in the Premier League since October.

Newcastle head into the match sitting 10th and looking to pick up their first win at St James' Park in 2024. They face a Wolves side who sit one place and one point above them in the Premier League table.