Newcastle United face a potential midfield selection dilemma heading into Wednesday’s crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

Newcastle take a 2-0 aggregate lead into the match at St James’ Park but may be without one key player for the match. Joelinton was forced off during The Magpies’ 2-1 defeat against Fulham with a knee injury on Saturday and was later spotted wearing a knee brace.

Although Eddie Howe claimed the brace was just a ‘precaution’ the Brazilian is a major doubt for the match against The Gunners. There is also an extra space in the matchday squad following Lloyd Kelly’s deadline day loan departure to Juventus with Callum Wilson in contention to return after eight weeks out.

While the majority of the team is picking itself at the moment, the potential absence of Joelinton leave Howe with a selection dilemma in terms of who comes in to replace him.

Joe Willock, Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff have been Newcastle’s backup midfield options on the bench in recent weeks. Willock came on to replace Joelinton following his injury on Saturday but struggled to make an impact off the bench.

The former Arsenal midfielder also started the 2-0 first-leg win at the Emirates Stadium in Bruno Guimaraes’ absence.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Miley has impressed in his limited time on the pitch so far this season - scoring in the 3-1 win against Bromley in the FA Cup last month.

Who could replace Joelinton against Arsenal?

When asked which player could replace Joelinton on Wednesday night, Howe responded: “We have good strength in depth in that position currently. Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley - all three quality players who bring something slightly different - can all step in.

“Lewis, I think, is in a great place. He’s been in that place for a while, he’s trained regularly and built that momentum up from the training that we deliver.

His performances have been really good, really happy with him. Very happy also with Sean, how he is training behind the scenes, and Joe Willock has got outstanding attributes. He played previously against Arsenal and did really well.

“Obviously, Joelinton is unique, and that’s why we’ll give him every chance to be fit.”