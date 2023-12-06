Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future of St James' Park is currently being considered behind the scenes at Newcastle United.

Newcastle have been exploring plans to expand St James' Park beyond its current capacity of around 52,000 amid an increased demand for ticket. But various logistical issues make doing so problematic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magpies co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who has recently called for 'more' from supporters at St James' Park, previously claimed the club would 'look at every possibility’ to try and expand the ground to a capacity of at least 60,000. Moving the club's stadium away from its current city-centre location has been deemed a 'non-starter'. As the club explores all options, supporters have been asked whether they would be in favour of building a new stadium from scratch on the current St James' Park site - similar to what Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur did at White Hart Lane. The supporter survey, emailed to season ticket holders who had opted into club communications on Monday, also included questions on the matchday experience at St James' Park, ticket prices and hospitality.

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The club are still in the early stages of its plans for St James' Park with an expansion of the current St James' Park structure understood to be the preferred option. But a U-turn that would see St James' Park demolished and a new state-of-the-art venue built on the same site is also under consideration.

Building a new stadium on the same site would also pose significant logistical issues such as where Newcastle would play while the stadium is being built. The Magpies don't have the luxury of a 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium on their doorstep like Spurs.

The future of St James' Park is a sensitive subject among Newcastle supporters, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns with the questions in the survey. 'Out of touch doesn't come close' Newcastle United Supporters Trust chair Greg Tomlinson said when describing the survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes amid tensions between supporters and the club regarding a new ticketing system introduced this season. Newcastle's head of communications Lee Marshall responded to the survey feedback by posting on Twitter: "Lots of feedback on the stadium survey, which is really the point. Important to stress it is about hypotheticals.

"If you do or don’t like aspects, please reflect it in your responses. It’s about asking and understanding, then striking the right balances as we grow together." Changes at Newcastle will be necessary as the club looks to progress into one of world football's elite clubs. The Magpies are currently limited by Financial Fair Play rules and have to significantly increase its commercial revenue to afford the very best players in the world.

Newcastle commercial revenue is still some way short of the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool. But a £25million-per-season sponsorship deal with Sela, £7.5million-per-season deal with Noon and an upcoming partnership with Adidas described as 'the biggest deal' in the club's history, has helped close the gap.