Newcastle United 'consider' move for ex-Chelsea man as Leeds 'miss out' on ex-Magpies prospect

Having signed just one player in the summer market – Joe Willock from Arsenal – Steve Bruce will hope that pattern changes in January.

Here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘keep tabs’ on in-form Championship midfielder

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are linked with Reading's former Chelsea midfielder John Swift. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Newcastle are reportedly keeping a close eye on Reading midfielder John Swift.

Football League World reports that Bruce’s side, Aston Villa and Brentford are monitoring his situation after entering the final year of his contract.

Sheffield United, however, are said to be heading the chase having attempted to sign the former Chelsea man last year.

Swift, 26, has started the season in sensational form, scoring seven goals – including a hat-trick versus Queens Park Rangers – in seven games as an attacking midfielder.

Liverpool ‘fought off’ competition for Bobby Clark

Bobby Clark attracted interest from Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and City before his move to Liverpool.

Clark, son of former Magpies icon Lee, was in demand this summer, as per The Athletic, after establishing himself as one of the country’s brightest talents at his age level.

The midfielder, 16, became the club’s youngest-ever player to appear for the under-18s at the age of 14 years and 206 days and also went on to represent England at youth level.

Clark was offered a scholarship deal to stay at St James’s Park, however opted for Liverpool after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Indeed, he has already trained with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team during the last international break.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.