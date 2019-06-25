Newcastle United consider new coaching set-up after Rafa Benitez's exit
Rafa Benitez’s successor at Newcastle United could be a head coach.
The club has started to look for a successor to Benitez, who turned down the offer of a new one-year deal.
Benitez didn’t get the assurances on ambition and autonomy he was looking for from owner Mike Ashley.
The arrival of Benitez in March 2016 spelled the end of the club’s previous structure. Steve McClaren, Benitez’s predecessor, had been a head coach working under chief scout Graham Carr, who oversaw United’s transfer business.
Benitez assumed control of transfers when he succeeded McClaren following his dismissal.
However, the Gazette understands that the club’s hierarchy is undecided as to whether Benitez’s successor will be a head coach – or a manager with responsibility for transfers.