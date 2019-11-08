Newcastle United consider shock move for £30m Arsenal midfielder – report

Newcastle United are considering a shock move for Granit Xhaka, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:55 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:55 am
Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka is likely to leave Arsenal in January after losing the captain’s armband.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And The Times report that Newcastle are interested in the midfielder, who was signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach for £30million three years ago.

Xhaka had the captaincy taken off him after reacting to fans who had booed him off the pitch.

The 27-year-old plays for Switzerland alongside Newcastle defender Fabian Schar.