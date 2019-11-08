Newcastle United consider shock move for £30m Arsenal midfielder – report
Newcastle United are considering a shock move for Granit Xhaka, according to a report.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:55 am
Xhaka is likely to leave Arsenal in January after losing the captain’s armband.
And The Times report that Newcastle are interested in the midfielder, who was signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach for £30million three years ago.
Xhaka had the captaincy taken off him after reacting to fans who had booed him off the pitch.
The 27-year-old plays for Switzerland alongside Newcastle defender Fabian Schar.