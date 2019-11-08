Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka is likely to leave Arsenal in January after losing the captain’s armband.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And The Times report that Newcastle are interested in the midfielder, who was signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach for £30million three years ago.

Xhaka had the captaincy taken off him after reacting to fans who had booed him off the pitch.