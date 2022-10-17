Newcastle United made it five consecutive matches without defeat at the weekend when they earned a good point away to Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and are still just one point behind Sunday’s opponents, going into a midweek round of top flight fixtures where they will host Everton at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, there is still plenty going on away from the action on the pitch as the January transfer window edges closer and closer. Here are some of the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has ruled out any chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo but insists his second stint at Manchester United has been successful (90min)

Everton sent scouts to Wigan Athletic last week as they kept an eye on Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz who has been linked with several Premier League and European clubs for some time (Football League World via Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will not think about trying to sign Manchester City forward Erling Haaland until 2024 at the earliest and the ‘chapter is closed’ on a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe (Marca)

Leonardo Bonucci is unhappy at Juventus and has asked to be sold in January with Tottenham Hotspur linked to the Italian centre back (Football Italia)

AC Milan could move to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek when the January transfer window opens (Calciomercato)

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk wants to sign a new deal at Elland Road and is hopeful of earning his first senior international cap in the future after committing to The Netherlands over Belgium (Votebalzone)

Arsenal are likely to be on alert in January in case any opportunities emerge in midfield and out wide that could strengthen their title challenge (CaughtOffside/Fabrizio Romano)