Newcastle United have confirmed that Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Jeff Hendrick and Kell Watts will all leave the club when their respective contracts come to an end. All five players are out of contract this summer and will leave the club as free agents.

Dummett was the club’s longest-serving player, whilst both Watts and Ritchie had spent considerable time at the club. Karius leaves having made just two appearances whilst Hendrick departs with his last Magpies appearance coming back in December 2021.

Speaking about the quintet, Howe said: "I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer. They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.

"It’s easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul and Matt in particular really has been immeasurable over many years. They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club.

“They have been incredible people and players to work with. Their dedication, professionalism and leadership in the dressing room during my time here has been first class, and they will bring undoubted quality and experience to their next clubs.

“It’s also a significant moment for Kell, who has been with the club since he was eight. Kell is a top professional with an outstanding attitude, and his next club will be incredibly fortunate to have him. I wish the players and their families the very best for the future.”

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when every senior Newcastle United player’s contract is due to end:

1 . Matt Ritchie Ritchie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. He will leave the club this summer. Photo Sales

2 . Paul Dummett Dummett is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. He will leave the club this summer. Photo Sales

3 . Kell Watts Watts is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season. He will leave the club this summer. Photo Sales