Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is out of contract at the end of next season with reports that, should the club and player fail to come to an agreement, that he may have played his last ever match for the Magpies. The Brazilian is currently out injured, but the Telegraph report that there is ‘growing optimism’ that a deal can be agreed between the parties that sees the 27-year-old remain on Tyneside.

Joelinton’s future at the club remains one of the big unknowns surrounding the Magpies at the moment, but there are still others who have less than 18-months to run on their current deals. PSR constraints mean that sales will be considered in summer and anyone with just a year left on their deal could be made available for sale if they aren’t viewed as part of the long-term future of the club.

Fortunately for the Magpies, a host of their key players have got a few years left on their contracts and thus Eddie Howe and the club can build their squad around this cohort. Here, we take a look at how long every senior Newcastle United player has left on their current contract at the club:

Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

Paul Dummett Dummett is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.

Mark Gillespie Gillespie is contracted to Newcastle United until the end of the current season.