Alexander Isak’s contract has taken centre stage recently whilst a whole host of Newcastle United players have entered the final year of their current deals.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak has just less than three years left to run on his contract at St James’ Park after signing a six year deal with the Magpies upon joining the club in 2022. Since then, the Swedish international has developed into one of the world’s best strikers - and has most recently been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle United insist he is not for sale this summer and, after a breakdown in previous discussions, are plotting contract talks to extend his stay at the club and recognise him as one of the club’s key players. Those talks have been in the pipeline for some time now, although little progress has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting Isak tied down to a new deal, one that reflects the player he has become during his spell on Tyneside, is a priority for Newcastle United. However, they cannot take their eye off the ball on other deals, with 11 players having entered the final year of their contracts.

Any player who enters January with six months left on their deal will be allowed to speak to foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract deal that will see them leave on a free transfer when their contract expires. Alternatively, players can keep their options open, run down their deals and then leave as a free agent on July 1 2026 - a possibility that the Magpies will do all they can to avoid, particularly in a world of PSR.

Newcastle United contract latest

Newcastle United have a number of issues to contend with on the contract front, with a host of key players having less than a year left on their current deal. Nick Pope, who began and ended the campaign as first-choice goalkeeper, is probably the most pressing one to deal with.

Pope’s future has been under the spotlight recently as Newcastle aim to seal a deal for James Trafford this summer. It is expected that, if they can agree a deal for the Burnley man, that Pope will remain at St James’ Park and compete with Trafford for a starting spot. Leeds United had briefly been linked with a move for Pope to replace Illan Meslier, but that talk has died down in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Martin Dubravka, meanwhile, has also entered the final year of his contract at St James’ Park. The Slovakian deputised in place of Pope when he was injured in December and put in a string of impressive performances around the turn of the year.

However, with Pope seemingly first-choice and interest in a new goalkeeper, Dubravka’s time at Newcastle United could be coming to an end. The Magpies won’t receive a huge fee for the 36-year-old if he is sold this summer, but it is understood that they won’t stand in his way of an exit if Trafford joins the club.

Fabian Schar also has just one year left on his deal at St James’ Park. The former Swiss international signed a one-year extension back in April.

Schar was a regular under Howe last season and whilst the Magpies may look to strengthen at centre-back this summer, will likely have a big role to play again next year. The same goes for Kieran Trippier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier ended the season as a starter following Lewis Hall’s injury and remains a key part of both the leadership group at St James’ Park as well as a very good deputy for Tino Livramento. Numerous clubs have shown interest in signing the former Tottenham Hotspur man in recent times, but the club have refused those advances and still view Trippier as a key part of the team and Howe’s plans.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has also entered the final year of his deal at St James’ Park. Lascelles hasn’t made a competitive senior appearance for Newcastle United since March 2024, but he did feature in a behind closed doors friendly against Carlisle United at the weekend and will take part in their upcoming pre-season matches.

Lascelles quietly had his deal extended by the club and will be a Magpies player for at least another twelve months. Like Trippier before him, Lascelles’ impact off the pitch is a vital component of how Howe wants to shape his squad and even if his game time is limited next season, he still has a hugely important role to play on Tyneside.

Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy, meanwhile, signed one-year extensions at the end of last season and will form part of the goalkeeping department. Neither Ruddy nor Gillespie featured for Newcastle United last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil Krafth and Matt Targett also have less than 12 months left on their deals at St James’ Park. The former is viewed as an important back-up whose versatility and consistency means he has been a go to for Howe throughout his time at the club.

Targett, though, has struggled greatly with injuries since joining the club on a permanent basis three years ago. The former Aston Villa man made just two Premier League appearances last season and could be sold this summer.

Isaac Hayden will also be allowed to leave the club this summer, with both loan and permanent deals being explored. Hayden hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since December 2021 and spent the second half of last season on-loan at Portsmouth in the Championship.

The eleventh and final player to be out of contract next summer is Sean Longstaff. The 27-year-old is on the verge of joining Leeds United in a £12m deal.

Longstaff is expected to complete a medical ahead of a proposed move to Elland Road in the coming days. The 27-year-old has made 214 appearances for Newcastle United.