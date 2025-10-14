Newcastle United eyeing new contract deals as 11 players set to leave in 2026

Newcastle United contracts: Here’s when Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes and co’s contracts are due to expire.

Newcastle United will be looking to agree some new contracts with key players this season following the appointment of a new chief executive officer and sporting director.

David Hopkinson joined Newcastle as CEO last month before Ross Wilson was announced as the club’s new sporting director over the weekend.

With key positions now filled behind the scenes at Newcastle, the club can start looking ahead when it comes to the future of the current squad.

There are several players out of contract at the end of the season while other key players will see their current deals expire the following year.

As such, Newcastle may have to act quickly and negotiate deals in order to prevent a repeat of the Alexander Isak situation in the summer.

Isak cited ‘broken promises’ believed to be over a new contract at Newcastle as one of the reasons behind his forced exit to join Liverpool on deadline day after a summer-long transfer saga.

So here we look at Newcastle United’s current squad and when their current contracts are understood to expire. As a disclaimer, it is worth noting Newcastle have previously agreed new contracts with players or triggered extensions without formally announcing them.

2026 - 11 players

Nick Pope

Pope signed a four-year deal when he joined Newcastle from Burnley for £10million in 2022. There has been no announcement of a new deal for the goalkeeper as things stand.

Kieran Trippier

His last contract extension at Newcastle was not officially announced by the club. Trippier has been linked with a move away from Newcastle several times since his arrival and will face a big decision regarding his future next year with his contract up before he turns 36 next September.

Another veteran defender at Newcastle, Schar has made a habit of signing short-term extensions at the club in recent seasons. But now, with his starting position under threat with the arrival of Malick Thiaw and return to fitness of Sven Botman, Schar will have a decision to make should he be offered a new contract as expected.

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles’ days at Newcastle feel numbered with his contract up at the end of the season, the defender being left out of the Champions League squad and not starting a competitive match since March 2024, largely down to injury.

A proven leader and magnificent servant to the club over the years, Lascelles would almost certainly have to leave the club in order to get regular first-team football after such a long spell on the sidelines.

Emil Krafth

Krafth has proven a useful and versatile squad player under Eddie Howe but has struggled for regular first-team football in the side in recent seasons since returning from a serious ACL injury. He remains a trusted squad player for Howe so it’s hard to rule out another short-term deal, whether Krafth is happy with limited gametime is another thing to consider.

John Ruddy

Yet to feature for Newcastle in a competitive match and his new contract was never formally announced by the club in the summer. Will turn 39 later this month, with retirement a possibility when his contract expires in June.

Mark Gillespie

Another goalkeeper yet to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle despite spending the last five years at the club. Has been handed one-year extensions on an annual basis.

Max Thompson

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer but already has plenty of experience in senior football following loan spells at Chesterfield and Northampton Town. His club-trained status and age have seen him drafted into Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

The Magpies face a big decision on whether to tie him down to a new deal before the end of the season.

Aaron Ramsdale

All five of Newcastle’s current goalkeepers are facing an uncertain long-term future with Aaron Ramsdale’s loan from Southampton expiring in the summer. Newcastle have an option to make the move permanent, but will they trigger it?

Matt Targett

Currently on loan at Middlesbrough for the season, Targett will likely run down his lucrative contract before becoming a free agent in the summer.

Joe White

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Leyton Orient and has impressed during a loan spell at MK Dons last season. While he’s broken into Newcastle’s first-team squad under Eddie Howe, making four Premier League appearances, the competition for places on Tyneside means he has had to look elsewhere to get regular first-team football.

2027 - four players

Sven Botman

Newcastle will have to make a move regarding Sven Botman’s contract should he continue his fine form since returning from injury. Come the end of the current season, the Dutch defender will be heading into the final year of his deal at St James’ Park if Newcastle are unable to agree a new deal.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy has proven to be an effective player in Eddie Howe’s side in recent seasons, but is still on the long-term contract he signed prior to the takeover. The winger led the way for assists at Newcastle last season having formed an effective partnership with Alexander Isak.

Even after Isak’s exit and the signing of Anthony Elanga in his position, Murphy is still proving his value to the side.

Joe Willock

Willock is another player still on a contract agreed prior to the PIF-led takeover. The midfielder has had a tough past couple of seasons with various injuries and has struggled for consistency as a result.

His limited gametime this season suggests he has fallen out of favour slightly.

Dan Burn

Burn continues to prove himself at Newcastle despite initially being viewed, incorrectly as it turned out, as a short-term solution in defence.

The defender’s form at Newcastle sees him as a full England international heading into a World Cup year and also the scorer of Newcastle’s opening goal in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.

As a boyhood Newcastle fan, he has written his name in Geordie folklore. As a leader in the group, Howe will be keen to keep hold of Burn, who has an option to extend his deal for another year until 2028.

2028 - five players

Sandro Tonali

Tonali is one of Newcastle’s most valuable assets as he has proven himself as a top level midfielder in the Premier League since returning from a 10-month betting ban. But with regular stories linking him with a move away from Newcastle, mainly from Italian media about a potential return to Italy, Newcastle will be keen to tie down the midfielder to a new long-term deal.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes joined Newcastle from Leicester City in 2023 for £38million, signing a five-year deal. Since then the winger has scored some important goals for the club - 15 in total - but has struggled to find a regular home in the starting line-up.

Tino Livramento

Livramento has developed into one of English football’s leading full-backs since arriving at Newcastle. The 22-year-old is now a full England international and helped the Under-21s side win the European Championships over the summer.

With Manchester City interested, Newcastle may look to tie the defender down to a new long-term deal in order to protect themselves in future transfer windows.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes signed a contract extension in 2023 that runs through to June 2028. The Newcastle captain has been pivotal in the club’s success in recent seasons and there has been reports from Brazil claiming he has been offered a new bumper contract. Watch this space.

Joelinton

Joelinton signed a new four-year contract in 2024 after a period of speculation surrounding his future. The Brazilian remains a key player in Eddie Howe’s side but is already among the high earners at the club following his new deal.

2029 - four players

Anthony Gordon

Gordon signed an improved contract at Newcastle last year after being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. Given he will still have three years left on his contract come the end of the season, Newcastle are in a strong position regarding the winger’s future but will want to avoid another situation like they saw with Isak should Liverpool return with a fresh offer in the summer.

Malick Thiaw

The 24-year-old defender has made a strong start to life at Newcastle and hopefully will continue to perform for years to come after signing a long-term deal in the summer.

William Osula

Osula signed a five-year deal following his arrival from Sheffield United last summer. After struggling to break into the side, he has been linked with a move away from the club in search of regular first-team football.

Yoane Wissa

Wissa joined Newcastle on a reported four-year deal on deadline day but is still yet to feature for the club due to injury. By the time his current deal expires, he will be approaching 33-years-old. Hopefully he is able to get back to full fitness and make a big impact for Newcastle.

2030 - two players

Anthony Elanga

The 23-year-old winger was Newcastle’s first signing of the summer as he joined from Nottingham Forest for £55million, agreeing a five-year deal. The Sweden international still has his best years ahead of him as he looks to find consistency on Tyneside.

Jacob Ramsey

Another summer signing who is still relatively young and hopefully with his best years ahead of him, Ramsey joined Newcastle from Aston Villa for £39million in August, signing a five-year deal. He has been injured since making his full debut at Leeds United but is understood to be close to a return.

2031 - one player

Nick Woltemade

Newcastle record signing Nick Woltemade agreed a six-year deal following his £65million arrival from VfB Stuttgart. The German has got off to a fine start with The Magpies with four goals in his first five starts, hopefully there is plenty more to come given his long-term deal at St James’ Park.

TBC

Lewis Hall

Hall joined Newcastle on an initial loan deal from Chelsea that was later made permanent, but the contract length was not disclosed. At just 21, he is a key part of Newcastle’s future so the club will want to ensure he remains secured to a long-term deal.

Alex Murphy

Defender Alex Murphy has made three first-team appearances for Newcastle, all as a substitute, but signed a new ‘long-term contract’ last year. The versatile defender spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and will be looking for regular first-team football as he turns 22 next summer.

Lewis Miley

The 19-year-old is another player who signed a new ‘long-term contract’ in 2024 but the length of it has not been disclosed. As an academy graduate and club-trained player, Newcastle will want to protect one of their most valuable academy assets by keeping him under contract for the long term.