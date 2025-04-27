Callum Wilson celebrating the Carabao Cup win with Will Osula and Alexander Isak. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to lose some players this summer with several out of contract and one major summer transfer already lined up.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle have recently tied Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Emil Krafth down to new short-term deals with their previous contracts due to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked by The Gazette whether any more contracts could be agreed before the end of the season but his response gave nothing away.

“Who knows?” Howe said with a smirk when asked about any further deals for his players.

While new deals could still be agreed, as things stand, there are players set to leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

Newcastle have been relatively secretive regarding certain new contracts in recent seasons. Kieran Trippier, Eddie Howe and Jamaal Lascelles have all had extensions in recent seasons without any formal announcement from the club.

The Athletic recently reported that Lascelles’ extension runs until June 2026 rather than this summer. Callum Wilson is also understood to have an extension option in his current deal.

Callum Wilson

Wilson has started just one Premier League match for Newcastle during an injury hit 2024-25 campaign. At 33, he is still a valued player by Eddie Howe and his coaching staff but his impact for a club competing at the top end of the Premier League has been limited over the past 18 months.

Newcastle face a decision whether to extend his stay this summer. But as a high earner and not a guaranteed stater, the striker could be on the move this summer.

Jamaal Lascelles

While club captain Lascelles is reportedly under contract until next season, he is currently recovering from a serious ACL injury that has kept him out of action for 13 months. As such, his future at the club is uncertain.

Speaking about Lascelles, Howe said earlier this month: “I don’t know whether we’ll see Jamaal before the end of the season. I don’t really want to set a target on his time to return.

“He’s started very light training with the squad, but that would be light, not necessarily in competitive drills.

“He’s joined in the drills that have been non-competitive, and he’s looked really good. It’s small steps for him. We’re hoping he can definitely be joining in and competing in training before the end of the season, but whether that ties in with the team and whether he gets there in time in terms of competitive action, let’s wait and see.”

Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis is out of contract at the end of the season and was loaned out to Sao Paulo for the final year of his contract before the deal was cut short due to injury in January.

The 27-year-old was then a surprise inclusion in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the season but has not featured in any matchday squad with academy players such as Sean Neave and Leo Shahar drafted into the side over him.

Explaining Lewis’ inclusion in the first-team squad, Howe told The Gazette: “Jamal's currently injured and receiving treatment, but he's not receiving treatment here. I think [naming him in the squad] that was something we had to do as a formality, really.”

The Premier League have clarified that clubs are under no strict obligation to name players in their squad, though it is advised that they name any eligible player they can if they are below the 25-man limit.

Mark Gillespie

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has spent the past five seasons at Newcastle without any real chance of playing for the first team in the Premier League. He is a popular figure behind the scenes and on the training ground and has often agreed new contracts shortly before his previous deals were due to expire.

As things stand, he will be a free agent in the summer - but don’t rule out another deal just yet.

John Ruddy

Ruddy is in a similar position to Gillespie but has found himself on the bench on eight occasions since his free transfer last summer. He is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club but, at 38, his role is one mainly reserved for the training ground.

Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly joined Newcastle as a free agent last summer on a five-year deal worth a reported £100,000 a week. But after limited first-team opportunities at Newcastle, he was loaned out to Juventus in January.

Kelly has been a regular in the Juve side since his arrival and Newcastle have already lined up an obligation to buy clause in the defender’s loan deal that will see him move for a total of £20million.

The deal is subject to performance-related criteria but the expectation is that Kelly will join the Serie A side permanently this summer.

Discussing the move, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “We were very reluctant from our side. Lloyd is a player who has just recently signed and we believed in him and his qualities.

“It was frustrating for him that he hadn't played more, in part down to the other players around him.

“But we are in the world and we have been in this window of trying to manage PSR and trying to make decisions that will benefit us in the long term. This is one of those decisions.

“Lloyd leaves with our best wishes. I'm sure he'll do well in Italy and it's an exciting challenge for him.”