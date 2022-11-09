The final week of the domestic football season before the winter break for the FIFA World Cup finals is here and Newcastle United are set for their penultimate match before going on hiatus until Boxing Day.

Eddie Howe’s side are in EFL Cup action tonight against Crystal Palace before facing Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. . After that, there will be time to reevaluate the squad with the January transfer window fast approaching. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw held talks with Leicester City and Everton over the summer - and discussions with the Toffees remain ongoing (Football Transfers)

Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Danish youngster Gustav Isaksen amid claims that a transfer could take place in January (Express)

Blackburn Rovers have a huge decision to make in January over the future of Ben Brereton Diaz, with a number of Premier League giants ready to make their move (90min)

Barcelona are considering signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to cover the departure of Memphis Depay, who is out of contract in the summer (Sport)

Following the performances Marcus Edwards had against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League the North London side have now sent scouts to watch the English midfielder in their recent match with play Vitória Guimarães (SportWitness via Record)

Chelsea are among three clubs leading the race for Brazilian wonderkid Endrick but Real Madrid believe they are the frontrunners for his signature and Paris Saint-Germain are also involved in an open race (Evening Standard)

Arsenal have held ‘positive talks’ with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk having previously looked at the Ukrainian’s availability and deciding not to bring him to the Emirates due, in part, to his £45m price tag (Daily Mail via Fabrizio Romano)

Burnley have joined the chase for Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry, currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, with 20-year-old attracting the interest of a number of clubs in the Championship ahead of his contract with the Yorkshire giants expiring next summer (Football Insider)