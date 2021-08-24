Newcastle United could be without key man for a further eight weeks

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Slovakian is currently recovering from foot surgery but his progress has been halted after his wound became infected last week.

It adds to Steve Bruce’s woes in that department as he considers naming four goalkeepers in his 25-man Premier League with Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.

Bruce did not want to put a timescale on when the pair could return, though predicted up to eight weeks for Dubravka.

He said: "With Karl, I think it’s a case of seeing how his physical wellbeing is.

“How long that will be… we’ve known in the past I’ve had a player who took at least six weeks, so we’ve got to be patient.

"With Dubravka, we don’t want to set a time limit but we’re hoping in eight weeks maybe.

"His wound has, unfortunately, got infected which is going to set him back another couple of weeks.

"Timescales for those two are a bit difficult.”

Shelvey missed the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa with a calf injury and Bruce revealed how long he’s expected to be on the sidelines.

"He picked up a calf injury in pre-season but it's the other one that's now injured,” Bruce said on Shelvey.

"It's frustrating but I would think he's going to be at least another three or four weeks."

Isaac Hayden has joined Shelvey in the treatment room after a knee injury forced him to be replaced by Sean Longstaff at half-time at Villa Park.

Bruce, however, says he could return in time for Southampton on Saturday.

Bruce added: "We don't think it's serious. He's sore at the moment but we don't think he's disturbed the knee he had problems with last season.

"Fingers crossed he might even be available at the weekend."

Bruce, speaking ahead Burnley, revealed: "We’ll be making changes because there are a lot of lads who need to play and get some minutes under their belt, it’s the ideal opportunity but we will be very, very strong.”

