Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United could benefit from a UEFA rule that will ban Manchester United from signing Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

Manchester United will not be able to sign OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer because of a UEFA rule that prevents related-party transfers taking place between two clubs competing in the same competition. For the Red Devils, that means they are unable to sign anyone, including Todibo, from the Ligue 1 club because of their ties with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group own Nice as well as having a 27.7% stake in Manchester United and because the two teams will compete in next season’s Europa League, transfers between the two clubs are not allowed. Speaking to Bloomberg, Ratcliffe labelled the current rules as ‘not fair’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Manchester United. But that's not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Manchester United’s loss could be Newcastle United’s gain, however, with there being no rules preventing him from moving to St James’ Park. The Magpies missed out on European football after Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final, thus securing them a spot in the Europa League and Chelsea a place in the Conference League.

Newcastle United now though have a chance to get some revenge for the disappointment of missing out on continental football by making a move for Todibo this summer. The 24-year-old played 33 times in all competitions for Nice last season, helping them keep 15 clean sheets in Ligue 1 as they secured a 5th place finish with the best defensive record in the division.

Todibo has spent three seasons as a permanent Nice player after joining from Barcelona in 2021. He also spent half a campaign on-loan at the French club before being signed for a fee of around £7m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad