Along with all other Premier League fixtures, Newcastle’s match at West Ham United was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month as a mark of respect.

No dates have been set for the rearranged fixtures as of yet.

And Premier League clubs could face further fixture disruption with the details of King Charles III's coronation now confirmed.

A detailed view of the Nike Flight Premier League match ball on the 'No Room For Racism' match ball plinth prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, the same day Newcastle are set to host Arsenal at St James’s Park. All other Premier League clubs are also currently scheduled to be in action.

A statement released on Tuesday read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort. The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Some of the fixtures currently set to take place on May 6 will be rearranged following television broadcasting announcements.

But for those that are scheduled to place in the day, a decision will be made whether they go ahead or are moved to another date.

Talks between the Premier League and UK government will look to reach a conclusion.

Even if matches were to go ahead on May 6, policing for the coronation could see certain matches postponed regardless. Manchester United’s match at home to Leeds United and Chelsea’s match at home to Liverpool were both postponed due to policing surrounding Elizabeth II’s funeral last month.

Newcastle supporters will have to wait and see whether their match against Arsenal goes ahead as planned, there is also a chance it could be selected for live broadcast.