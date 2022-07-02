Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Hammers ‘fear’ NUFC interest

According to the Mirror, West Ham fear that Newcastle United could ‘gazump’ them in their bid to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer.

Armando Broja

David Moyes has reportedly made Broja a priority this summer and sees the 20-year-old as a good fit for his side.

Chelsea’s £30million price tag for the Albania international doesn’t seem to deter the Hammers, however, with Newcastle’s increased financial muscle, the Magpies have also entered the picture to sign Broja.

Although West Ham can offer European football, it’s believed that Broja may be tempted by a ‘superior financial package’ to move to Tyneside.

Broja scored 9 goals whilst on-loan at Southampton last season, adding to the 10 he managed in the Eredivisie for Vitesse Arnhem the season prior.

Belotti leaves Torino

Torino have announced that striker Andrea Belotti has left the club, seven years after joining from Palermo.

Belotti, who scored 113 goals in 251 games for the Serie A club, has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in the past.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen in attacking areas this summer and have seen a bid for Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike stall over personal terms.

Belotti, 28, is now available on a free transfer this summer although his previously stated desire to play regular European football could be a stumbling block for a deal if the Magpies make an approach for him.

Isco battle

Newcastle United, Roma and Real Betis are all reportedly in the race to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

The Spaniard is now a free agent having left Madrid, a place he called home for just shy of a decade, upon the expiration of his contract.

Newcastle are one of the sides that have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old who has notched 100 goals and assists in 319 games in Spain’s top division.