Newcastle United 'could hijack' winger move as 'possibility' of exit emerges
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United after their big win over Aston Villa.
Newcastle United have rediscovered that Premier League winning feeling after a superb performance against high-flyers Aston Villa on Tuesday night. Fabian Schar got himself on the scoresheet twice at Villa Park, while an Alex Moreno goal finished off the clash.
The win revitalises Newcastle's European qualification hopes after a tough few weeks. All eyes will now be on the transfer deadline to see if the Magpies can manage any business, and in that vein, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding St James' Park.
Nusa reports
Newcastle are being tipped to hijack a late move for winger Antonio Nusa ahead of Thursday night's deadline. According to HLN, Brentford were closing in on the Club Brugge star, but medical complications could give the Magpies a way in.
It's claimed Newcastle are 'lurking' as they look to strengthen before the end of the window, and the race may not be run just yet. The Bees were set to complete a £25million deal that would see the winger return to Belgium for the rest of the season. If Newcastle do make a move, it's not clear on what capacity it would be.
Joelinton exit latest
One journalist believes Newcastle could lose Joelinton during the summer transfer window amid links over a possible exit for the Brazilian. TalkSport's Alex Crook told GiveMeSport: "He [Joelinton] has 18 months left on his contract so it's a possibility he'll be sold in the summer.
"I'm not a fortune teller but it's a possibility. I hope that's not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet."