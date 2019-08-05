Newcastle United could KEEP Matty Longstaff despite loan interest in the midfielder
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is still unsure whether to keep youngster Matty Longstaff at St James’s Park for at least the first half of the 2019/20 Premier League season.
The younger of the Longstaff brothers have been one of the break out successes of pre-season at United – with his 25-yard cracker against St-Etienne on Saturday underlining the 19-year-old’s talent.
And while Bruce understands a loan to the Football League or the Scottish Premiership, like brother Sean Longstaff, would be beneficial for the player’s development, the United boss also thinks more time among a top flight squad could also aid his progress despite some interest in the player.
“Well I am delighted for him,” Bruce said of the player’s rise this summer.
“Since I came in and joined the group in China, I kept saying 'who is this little ginger one in the middle?’
“He is just full of enthusiasm, full of life. He plays the game with a smile on his face as only a local Geordie can. He has been absolutely terrific.
“To score like that, I am sure his mam and dad will be mighty proud of him.”
Bruce continued: “I think he could be a one of them. With all young players they want to go out and play for their development. However, I think playing with better players, playing with the first-team every day, as he has done for the last two or three weeks, could see him improve.”