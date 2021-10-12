Newcastle United could land ex-West Ham star for bargain price in January
Newcastle United could land Jesse Lingard for only £15 million in January.
Jesse Lingard has scored twice for Manchester United in the Premier League this season but has struggled to break into the Red Devils’ starting XI.
The midfielder returned to his boyhood club after a stellar loan spell with West Ham and now Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is looking to tie him down to a new contract to ensure Lingard stays in Manchester beyond next summer.
The 28-year-old has reportedly been offered terms of around £135k per week, however it is unclear whether Lingard will extend his current contract as he wants to be guaranteed first-team football.
With Manchester United unlikely to be willing to let Lingard go for free at the end of the season, the Red Devils are preparing to let him leave for a cut-price of £15 million in the January transfer window.
Newcastle United have been strongly linked with a move for the England international since their takeover was complete last week and so a £15 million deal could be on the table – a bargain given United’s £25 million valuation of the player over the summer.
The Magpies, West Ham and Leicester are among a host of Premier League clubs who have expressed interest in signing the midfielder – who scored nine goals and assisted four in 16 Premier League appearances whilst on loan with the Hammers last season.
The Tyneside club are currently 9/2 to sign Lingard in the January window, according to Sky Bet – while former Magpie Gini Wijnaldum and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey also favourites to make the move to St. James’ Park.
Despite spending most of his time on the bench this season, Lingard was selected for England’s World Cup qualifiers this week and started for the Three Lions in their 5-0 victory over Andorra on Saturday.