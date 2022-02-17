Newcastle United could land lethal striker if AC Milan make key decision, Liverpool eye wonderkid

The Magpies head into the game on somewhat of a roll, having won their last three Premier League games on the trot - against Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa respectively - to force their way out of the relegation zone.
With their new signings gelling and the performances a far cry to the dismal football played under previous manager Steve Bruce, morale is high at St James' Park, as the side continue to grow in confidence.
Meanwhile, ex-Brazil star Kleberson has praised his fellow countryman Bruno Guimaraes for opting to join the Magpies in the January transfer window, and said: “I’m so happy that Bruno Guimaraes has taken the challenge of going to Newcastle United,
“He was at a big club in Europe, and has performed well for the Brazilian national team. He has earned his chance to play in the Premier League for an ambitious club that wants to win trophies.
“Newcastle are a big name in the Premier League. They are a big club that wants to win the Premier League, and their new owners want to invest in the side.
“Guimaraes has great speed and fantastic positioning, and this is a great chance for him to progress his career in Europe.”
