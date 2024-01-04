Newcastle United could terminate loan for Sheffield Wednesday target this month despite 'nonsense' claim
Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden could be recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege early.
Newcastle United are reportedly looking to terminate Isaac Hayden's loan spell at Standard Liege early this month.
Hayden joined the Belgian Pro League side on a season-long loan deal at the start of the season but has made just one start since a 6-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp on November 11. The 28-year-old has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Liege.
It has been over two years since Hayden last featured for Newcastle as he was left out of Eddie Howe's 25-man squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season due to injury before being loaned out to Norwich City last season and now Liege this season.
With Standard Liege's competitive season currently on a winter break until January 20, The Telegraph has claimed Newcastle could recall Hayden amid interest from Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle. Wednesday were close to completing a deadline day move for Hayden in the previous transfer window before he made the switch to the Belgian Pro League in September.
Hayden has made 171 appearances for Newcastle, scoring seven goals since his arrival from Arsenal in 2016. The midfielder is contracted to the club until 2026 but is not part of Eddie Howe's first-team plans having been made to train away from the club during the off-season.
Hayden previously said he felt 'better' than Championship level when he initially joined the Belgian Pro League side. The midfielder also hit out at claims from Belgian Journalist Sacha Tavolieri that he could leave Standard Liege in January after struggling to settle in Belgium.
"Instead of spreading nonsense, just ask the club or myself instead of speculation," Hayden tweeted. "It's not difficult." Tavolieri has since doubled down on his claims, stating Liege are actively looking for a replacement for Hayden.