Newcastle United are asking supporters for feedback over a planned change to the club crest.

Newcastle United’s current club crest has been in place since 1988 but the club have confirmed plans to move away from the design and adopt a new crest by the start of the 2026-27 season.

An official statement released by the club on Friday revealed the planned change, with an independent fan survey now open that will run until 5pm on Friday, May 16.

Newcastle United club statement confirms crest change

The Newcastle club statement read: “It’s time to update our crest. This isn’t a decision we take lightly. We love our crest. It’s iconic and has stood us through unforgettable triumphs and testing times.

“But it was created in a different era. Its intricate design doesn’t always translate well in today’s digital world. And it’s difficult to reproduce it clearly and consistently.

“As football and the world changes, so too must the symbol that unites us. That’s why we’re coming to you.

“This isn’t about walking away from our past. It’s about carrying it forward with pride. The crest is part of our story. It’s on our shirts and inked in our skin. It deserves thoughtful evolution – shaped by the voices of the people who love it.

“Tell us what matters most. Based on what we’ve heard, updates to the current club crest should be minimal and therefore ‘Refine & Revive’ is our recommended approach.”

Newcastle United supporters asked about crest change

The survey issued to Newcastle season ticket holders and members presents a short video capturing the essence of the statement issued before asking the questions:

Do you understand the issues we have with our current crest based on the explanations we have provided?

Yes/No

Do you agree or disagree with the following statement:“We should honour our heritage by updating the existing crest instead of completely overhauling it.”

Agree/Disagree

Please rate how important each element is to you on a scale from 1 to 10, where 1 means 'not important’ and 10 means 'very important’: Flag, shield, ribbon with Newcastle United , seahorses, lion, castle

Are there any other things you’d like us to consider?

Based on the initial survey, fans won’t have a say on whether the crest will change rather, the club are willing to listen to how much fans want it to change and what elements from the existing crest they value.

There will also be a fan consultation workshop on May 14 at St James’ Park and online with the club considering fan feedback in the decision-making process regarding the club crest change.

Newcastle’s Fan Advisory Board have recommended that the wider fan base should be given options to select from during the second stage consultation. This second stage will be delivered via a separate survey with dates to follow.