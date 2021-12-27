Head coach Eddie Howe speaks with Newcastle United's Callum Wilson as he leaves the game injured.

Howe, Newcastle’s head coach. had made six changes to his starting XI for the Premier League game after losing a number of players to injuries and positive Covid-19 tests. The club could request the postponement of Thursday night’s game against Everton at Goodison Park.

Howe told Sky Sports: “I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper (to have enough players for a game). We’re going to be dangerously close to that number."