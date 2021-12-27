Newcastle United 'dangerously close' to Everton postponement request as injuries and Covid-19 cases deplete Eddie Howe's squad
Newcastle United’s game against Everton is in doubt amid an injury and Covid-19 crisis at the club.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson were forced off during tonight’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United at St James’s Park.
Howe, Newcastle’s head coach. had made six changes to his starting XI for the Premier League game after losing a number of players to injuries and positive Covid-19 tests. The club could request the postponement of Thursday night’s game against Everton at Goodison Park.
Howe told Sky Sports: “I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper (to have enough players for a game). We’re going to be dangerously close to that number."
On the injuries, Howe added: "When Callum went down, it looked a bad one because nobody was round him. He felt he'd been kicked but we didn’t see it. Allan, I don’t think is as serious, but serious enough to bring him off. We’re stretched.”