Newcastle United chief executive officer David Hopkinson has stressed that trust between the club and supporters is ‘essential to our success’.

This comes after Newcastle United Supporters Trust issued an open letter to the club and Hopkinson calling for ‘unambiguous transparency’ over the ticketing process amid ‘growing mistrust’.

Shortly after Hopkinson’s arrival as CEO last month, an investigation into ticketing around the Barcelona Champions League match led to the cancellation of 103 season tickets linked to resale processes. A Daily Mail probe revealed the club were aware match tickets were being sold on since 2015 to Scottish schools via a third party.

But the sheer extent of the issues surrounding tickets, ballots and reselling remains a contentious and divisive topic amongst suporters and the club.

As such, Newcastle United Supporters Trust contacted the club with an open letter last month.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust letter

NUST’s letter read: “Dear Newcastle United, We are once again calling on the club to provide full and unambiguous transparency around ticketing.

“This issue has been raised by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) on multiple occasions, and the failure to provide clarity is contributing to growing frustration, mistrust, and division within the fanbase.

“The information we are requesting is straightforward, reasonable, and in the public interest. There is no credible reason why it cannot be shared.

“In fact, doing so would demonstrate the club's respect for its supporters and commitment to fair process.

“In his introductory remarks, new CEO David Hopkinson stated: ‘The fans are the lifeblood, the body of this club and what it means. They're the magic, and we need to understand what they want, and change in a way that's consistent with delivering on their ambitions.’

"If fans are truly the lifeblood of the club, then transparency must follow. That includes openness about how tickets are allocated, who receives them, and how many people are competing for them. Anything less undermines trust.

“We therefore request the following information:

Total number of season ticket holders (current season)

Total number of Mags members (current season)

“Ticket Allocations (Home & Away)

Tickets available to members via ballot or public sale (excluding corporate allocations)

Total away ticket allocation and the proportion reserved for season ticket holders

Number of tickets allocated via the away ballot reserved for season ticket holders

Number of away tickets 'ring-fenced' (e.g. withheld for internal or undisclosed reasons)

“Ballot Outcomes (Last Season)

Average ballot success rate per home match

Average chance of ballot success for an individual Mags member

“For over two years, the club has maintained that this information is 'commercially sensitive'. We strongly challenge that position. Numerous other Premier League clubs - including Liverpool FC - already publish this type of information openly, without compromising any commercial interests.

“Indeed, Liverpool have set a clear benchmark by publishing their detailed Matchday Ticketing Data for the 2024/25 season. It is vital that supporters - particularly paying members - understand how tickets are allocated, so they can assess whether the process is fair and transparent.

“Without this information, members cannot reasonably judge the value of their membership, nor can they make informed decisions about renewing membership, entering ballots or setting aside time for Mags member sales.

“We fully acknowledge that no system will satisfy every supporter, especially given the limited number of tickets available relative to demand. But without transparency, no system can be trusted to be fair.

“We call on Newcastle United to publish this data immediately and commit to an open approach going forward. The club's failure to do so only widens the divide between decision-makers and the loyal fans who follow Newcastle home and away.

“Transparency builds trust. The time for clarity is now.

“Yours faithfully, Newcastle United Supporters Trust.”

David Hopkinson responds to NUST letter

NUST have now confirmed dialogue has taken place with the club and Hopkinson, with the CEO officially responding.

An NUST statement read: “We wanted to share a brief update following our recent call for transparency around ticketing at Newcastle United.

“Since sending our letter to the club, we've had productive conversations with the club's new CEO, David Hopkinson. We are encouraged by his openness and willingness to engage directly on the issues we raised on your behalf.

“This marks the beginning of a constructive relationship; one we are hopeful will lead to more meaningful dialogue and progress for supporters.”

Hopkinson said: "I've really valued the conversations I've had with Lisa Mole from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust. As CEO, it's been incredibly important for me to understand the deep connection between this club and its supporters, and Lisa has been instrumental in helping me appreciate the vital role the Trust plays in representing our fan community.

“These discussions have given me genuine insight into what Newcastle United means to so many people, and they've been built on a foundation of mutual trust and openness. I'm committed to ensuring that supporter voices remain at the heart of everything we do as we move forward together, and I believe that trust between the club and our fans is essential to our success."

The Supporters Trust statement added: “We're pleased that this dialogue is happening and we will continue to press for greater transparency, fairness and clarity, particularly around how tickets are allocated; something we know matters deeply to our members and the wider fanbase.

“We will keep you updated as these conversations continue.”