Newcastle United deadline day LIVE: Magpies confirm Matt Targett signing from Aston Villa
It should be a busy deadline day on Tyneside with both incomings and outgoings expected before the transfer window closes at 11pm.
Newcastle United have already confirmed three transfers this window with the latest, Bruno Guimaraes, joining Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood at St James’s Park.
The transfer of Guimaraes was confirmed yesterday with the midfielder joining on a four-and-a-half year deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
Deadline day is now upon us and it is expected that Newcastle will continue to search for ways to improve their squad.
A fee for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn was agreed yesterday, whilst the Magpies are continuing to explore loan deals for players like Jesse Lingard and Eddie Nketiah.
Freddie Woodman, Elliot Anderson and Dwight Gayle could all also be on their way out of Newcastle, albeit temporarily.
Newcastle United deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 19:20
- Newcastle set to complete Dan Burn and Matt Targett signings
- Loan moves still on agenda
- Toon ‘eye’ Jesse Lingard
- Three players have already joined this window
- Deadline is at 11pm
A statement from Reims regarding Hugo Ekitike
Despite the offers made, Hugo Ekitike and Stade de Reims have decided by mutual agreement to continue the adventure together. Stade de Reims, through its president Jean-Pierre Caillot, is delighted to be able to count on its striker until the end of the season.
Jean-Pierre Caillot: “It is true that we received very good offers for Hugo during this transfer window. Our desire has always been to keep him at least one full season. He too was keen not to skip the stages, wanting to be a little more lasting in the club project, that of his training club which he joined at the age of 11.
“We share the feeling that there is still a piece of history to write together. We are happy to be able to count on him from Sunday against Bordeaux.”
Another departure for NUFC
Matt Bondswell has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan.
DONE DEAL: NUFC confirm signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Lingard deal looking unlikely
A new bid for Lingard, according to reports
Dan Burn is at NUFC
Newcastle dealt first deadline day blow...
Paul Merson on Lingard to NUFC link
“If it’s on loan I think that’s an outstanding signing,” Merson said on Sky Sports News.
“For me I think that gives them the edge of staying up if Jesse Lingard goes to Newcastle.”
Steven Gerrard on Matt Targett
Following the signing of Digne, Gerrard admitted that he wanted to see Targett and Digne to compete with each other for the left-back position:
“I’m the lucky one because I’ve got two top class left-backs. Matt’s pedigree, we believe he’s a really strong Premier League left-back.
“We’ve set the challenge and the gauntlet to Matt to take the fight to Lucas for the position and during the month of February the games are going to come thick and fast so we’re going to need two top left-backs.”