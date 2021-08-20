Newcastle United dealt double injury blow ahead of Premier League clash at Aston Villa

The midfielder missed the majority of pre-season with the same problem, though head coach Steve Bruce revealed this was his opposite calf.

Shelvey started the 4-2 opening day Premier League defeat to West Ham United on Sunday at St James’s Park before being replaced by Ryan Fraser on 70 minutes.

Bruce said: "We don’t think Jonjo will make it, unfortunately.

Newcastle United will be without Jonjo Shelvey for the trip to Aston Villa. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"He had a calf injury during pre-season and this is his other one (calf). He won’t make it.”

The 60-year-old confirmed Freddie Woodman will make his second top-flight appearance with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow sidelined still.

“The two goalkeepers are a long way off, Bruce continued. "That’s a concern for us. Freddie will play in goal again.”

Bruce revealed Dubravka has suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury.

The Slovakian underwent surgery on a stress fracture in July after appearing at Euro 2020.

Bruce said: “It’s not great when you’ve got your two most experienced goalkeepers struggling.

"Martin, unfortunately, the injury he had has become infected which will set him back another few weeks.

"Karl still hasn’t overcome the Covid situation he found himself in.

"It’s difficult for us at the moment. Those two are still a long way off.”

Bruce admits it is causing a headache ahead of submitting his 25-man Premier League squad at the end of August.

He said: "We’ve got a problem with the goalkeeping situation at the moment where we are toying with the idea of naming four in the squad, which is basically unheard of.

"It’s a big concern for us.”

