Newcastle United dealt fresh injury concern as £35m star forced off against Arsenal

Sven Botman returned to the Newcastle United side with a clean sheet in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at St James’ Park.

Botman played in both legs of the semi-final as Newcastle beat Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate to confirm a final date at Wembley on March 16. The Dutch defender returned to action after 10 months out at the start of 2025 but had been an unused substitute for The Magpies’ last two Premier League games before returning to the starting line-up in the cup.

Botman formed part of a back three with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn either side of him. And it’s now three clean sheets in five appearances for the 25-year-old since returning from injury.

But there was some concern in the closing stages of the match as the defender limped off with a knee problem.

“I don't quite know what the problem was with Sven and why he had to be withdrawn,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think it was a knee issue and we hope he's okay.

“He's such an important player. Still coming back to his best feeling, and rhythm after a long-term injury but we certainly respect his qualities.

“We felt today it was just a must we got him in the team with his physicality with his strength his ball-playing ability. Very, very pleased with his performance but of course I need to check the injury and check he's okay.”

After the best part of a year out with a knee injury, any further knee problems will be the last thing Botman wants to hear as he looks to get a regular run of matches in the side.

Next up for Newcastle is some more cup action, this time in the FA Cup fourth round at Birmingham City on Saturday (5:45pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United Carabao Cup win v Arsenal

Assessing Newcastle’s performance against Arsenal, Howe said: “I thought the players did that really well because we were brave, aggressive, everything that we want to be and definitely the final message to the players really is to try and attack and be ourselves.

“Very, very pleased to have got through this tie because that was two really tough games against a very good team but I don't think anyone can say it was not deserved really in the end. I thought we were really committed to our defensive work tonight, much better than we were in our last two league games here.

“Showed that we can defend to a really high level. Physically I thought we were much better tonight than we have been in those two league games.

“Really, really good energy. Of course, bouncing off the crowd who were magnificent for us. So a really good performance.”

Newcastle will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next month. The Magpies reached the final back in 2023 but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley.

The club are looking to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

