Newcastle United will be looking to bounce back from Monday night's disappointment at Chelsea by securing a Wembley Stadium return for the second successive season.

But it won't be easy as treble-winners Manchester City stand in their way in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off). Newcastle haven't reached the FA Cup semi-final since 2005 and have only beaten Man City once at the Etihad Stadium, a 2-0 League Cup win back in 2014.

The Magpies also have a number of injury concerns heading into the match. Anthony Gordon picked up a knee injury at Chelsea which makes him a major doubt for the trip while Harvey Barnes is currently nursing a minor hamstring injury and Kieran Trippier is out until after the international break with a calf issue.

As expected, none of those players were pictured in Newcastle's training gallery this week. There were also a few other notable players who didn't make the cut such as Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron.

But Dan Burn was back in training despite getting taken off at Chelsea after falling awkwardly on his back.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a players presence or absence can be an indicator of potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here are Newcastle United's players based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...