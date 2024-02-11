Newcastle United dealt fresh £32m double injury concern as player deemed 'unusable'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United picked up three points at Nottingham Forest but suffered two fresh injury blows on their visit to the City Ground.

Two goals from Bruno Guimaraes and another from Fabian Schar saw The Magpies claim a 3-2 win over Forest. Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy suffered a calf injury in the warm-up ahead of the match while Callum Wilson was struggling with his arm in the closing stages of the win.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, Magpies boss Eddie Howe told The Gazette: "Slight concern for us after the game. His shoulder is fine but there looks to be a problem with one of the muscles in his arm. We’re hopeful it’s not serious but at this moment we don’t know.” On Murphy, Howe added: "Jacob Murphy was unusable for us today. He didn’t feel great in the warm-up. So we’re still getting challenges left, right and centre but we’re, at this moment in time, managing to come through those.

"Today was a massive result for us, it gives us a real big high off the back of last week where there were so many positives but ultimately a disappointing result. The players just keep giving more and I couldn’t be prouder."