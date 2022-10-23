It’s a big weekend in English football’s top flight with another ‘Super Sunday’ of exciting matches including Southampton vs Arsenal and Leeds United vs Fulham.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are also in action and are set to Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eddie Howe’s side will be hoping to continue their run of good form before the division breaks to make way for the FIFA World Cup finals next month. After that they will return in late December shortly before the January transfer window opens. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

Thomas Frank says he is excited to be a part of Brentford’s continued growth as a club, amid links to the vacant manager’s job at Aston Villa. The Brentford boss will take his team to the midlands Sunday afternoon to face managerless Villa, who sacked Steven Gerrard almost immediately after their 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday. (Daily Mail)

Diogo Dalot has emerged as a target for Real Madrid after the Spaniards were told to forget any hopes they may harbour of landing Joao Cancelo. Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has told Bernabeu bigwigs that he wants to sign a full-back who has plenty of experience but plenty of years left in the tank as well. (Mirror)

Manchester City are keeping tabs on the Georgian striker dubbed the new Georgi Kinkladze. Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has a growing band of admirers after a stellar first three months in Italy, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among them. (The Sun)

Inter Milan could soon receive a €50m (£43m) bid from Tottenham for Chelsea target Alessandro Bastoni. The Italy international has been described as a dream signing for Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici at Spurs. (HITC via Inter Live/Dean Jones)

Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez wants to “terminate his contract” and return to Spain. The former Newcastle United favourite has struggled to make the impact he would have liked at Leicester and is said to have his heart set on a move back to his homeland. (LeicesterLive via AZ)

Newcastle United have decided on the amount they are willing to spend in exchange for Brighton winger and reported Chelsea target Leandro Trossard in the January transfer window. Blues manager Graham Potter is thought to be keen on reuniting with Trossard at Stamford Bridge while the North East club will be willing to pay £25 million for the Belgian. (Express)