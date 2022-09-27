Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Watts fitness update

Kelland Watts could be available to make his long-awaited debut for Peterborough United very soon after stepping-up his recovery from surgery.

Watts signed for Posh on deadline day, but has remained on Tyneside as he continues to recover from undergoing knee surgery in July.

Watts, who starred for Wigan Athletic in League One last season, will join Peterborough very soon and, according to Posh boss Grant McCann, could be available when they face Burton Albion on Saturday, October 8.

McCann said: "Kell has started contact training at Newcastle. He could be available for the Burton game and Newcastle could get some match practice into him before then."

Kell Watts of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

McCann also revealed that Ronnie Edwards, who has been linked with a move to the Magpies, has suffered a minor groin injury.

Magpies to ‘pursue’ Maddison interest

Despite having multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for James Maddison in the summer, Newcastle have been tipped to make a ‘fresh’ move for him in January.

Although Leicester were reluctant to sell Maddison last window, Newcastle haven’t been dissuaded from making another bid for the midfielder should the Foxes reduce their asking price.

Maddison is out of contract at the King Power Stadium in 2024 and although he is one of their key players, Leicester’s current financial situation may mean they are forced into selling one of their key assets to save losing him on a free if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Elsewhere, Maddison’s teammate Youri Tielemans has also been linked with a move to St James’s Park when the transfer window re-opens.

Although Arsenal are also interested in the Belgian, a relationship between Tielemans and Newcastle coach Graeme Jones, who worked alongside each other on international duty with Roberto Martinez, could give the Magpies a boost in their pursuit.

Allan departure

Everton midfielder Allan has joined United Arab Emirates outfit Al Wahda on a permanent deal.