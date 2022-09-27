News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United defender ‘close’ to injury return as Magpies preparing ‘fresh’ James Maddison offer

Kell Watts is edging closer to his Peterborough United debut, four weeks after joining them on-loan.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:30 pm

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United 'pay later' transfer deal explained by club chairman

Watts fitness update

Kelland Watts could be available to make his long-awaited debut for Peterborough United very soon after stepping-up his recovery from surgery.

Watts signed for Posh on deadline day, but has remained on Tyneside as he continues to recover from undergoing knee surgery in July.

Watts, who starred for Wigan Athletic in League One last season, will join Peterborough very soon and, according to Posh boss Grant McCann, could be available when they face Burton Albion on Saturday, October 8.

McCann said: "Kell has started contact training at Newcastle. He could be available for the Burton game and Newcastle could get some match practice into him before then."

Kell Watts of Newcastle looks on during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

McCann also revealed that Ronnie Edwards, who has been linked with a move to the Magpies, has suffered a minor groin injury.

Magpies to ‘pursue’ Maddison interest

Despite having multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for James Maddison in the summer, Newcastle have been tipped to make a ‘fresh’ move for him in January.

Although Leicester were reluctant to sell Maddison last window, Newcastle haven’t been dissuaded from making another bid for the midfielder should the Foxes reduce their asking price.

Maddison is out of contract at the King Power Stadium in 2024 and although he is one of their key players, Leicester’s current financial situation may mean they are forced into selling one of their key assets to save losing him on a free if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Elsewhere, Maddison’s teammate Youri Tielemans has also been linked with a move to St James’s Park when the transfer window re-opens.

Although Arsenal are also interested in the Belgian, a relationship between Tielemans and Newcastle coach Graeme Jones, who worked alongside each other on international duty with Roberto Martinez, could give the Magpies a boost in their pursuit.

Allan departure

Everton midfielder Allan has joined United Arab Emirates outfit Al Wahda on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian made over 50 appearances for the Toffees following his move from Napoli in summer 2020.

