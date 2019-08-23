Newcastle United defender could be set for Seria A exit before transfer deadline
Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar could be offered an exit route – with Italian side Verona reportedly keen.
By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 16:45
Lazaar has been frozen out at United this season with head coach Steve Bruce leaving the player out of his 25-man Premier League squad.
As a result Lazaar, currently training with the first team, travelled to Italy in order to secure his United exit.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
And, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Serie A outfit could make a move for the Moroccan before September 2.