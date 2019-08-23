Newcastle United defender could be set for Seria A exit before transfer deadline

Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar could be offered an exit route – with Italian side Verona reportedly keen.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 16:45
Newcastle United's Achraf Lazaar reacts while playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy football tournament in Nanjing, in China's Jiangsu province on July 17, 2019. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Lazaar has been frozen out at United this season with head coach Steve Bruce leaving the player out of his 25-man Premier League squad.

As a result Lazaar, currently training with the first team, travelled to Italy in order to secure his United exit.

And, according to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Serie A outfit could make a move for the Moroccan before September 2.