Newcastle United defender linked with Serie A move

The agent of Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has reportedly met with officials of Serie A giants AC Milan with eyes on a summer move.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 06:00

The Switzerland international was one of the stand out performers for Rafa Benitez’s United last season, scoring four goals from centre half.

But following Benitez’s exit, Schar is one of a number of players rumoured to be considering their future on Tyneside.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schaer and Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United argue with referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 20, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And, according to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri could move this summer, having held talks with his representative.

United signed Schar for just £3million last summer.

Meanwhile, the Magpies may still be on the hunt for a new manager, but reports suggest they could about to clinch their first summer signing.

Football Insider claim that former Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott is set to undergo a medical on Tyneside before agreeing a three-year deal.

The youngster, who is a player with a creative spark, would likely form part of the under-23 squad initially.