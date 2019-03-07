Newcastle United defender opens up about 'frustrating' wait for a chance

Jamie Sterry has spoken after finally making his second debut for loan club Crewe Alexandra.

The Newcastle United defender re-signed for the League Two club on loan in January, but only made his first appearance in last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Northampton Town.

Sterry, 23, said: “You do get frustrated, but it’s nice to see the team keep winning.

“The team had been doing well, and I understood I had to wait for my chance.

“I’ve been a good professional, I think. I’ve trained well every day.

“It’s been tough, but it’s about learning as well. It’s all about your mental strength, which is one of the hardest things to work on and a big part of the game.

“When you’re not playing, you still have to focus, so you’re always going to learn as long as you keep going.”

Sterry made three cup starts for Newcastle this season before joining Crewe on loan.