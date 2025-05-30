This is how Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and co fare in our end of season player ratings.

It has been a memorable season on Tyneside - built on the immense contributions by Eddie Howe’s defensive options. Dan Burn will of course steal the headlines but some of his defensive teammates have also impressed this season - whilst a couple of others have had their struggles.

Here, we take a look at our player ratings for Newcastle United defenders this season. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Matt Targett - 3/10

Targett has had a really injury hit a couple of seasons, ever since he joined as a permanent player, it's not been good. He only made five appearances in all competitions this year for Newcastle.

Three of those in the FA Cup and just two in the Premier League. I can't give him more than a three out of 10, just because of the lack of game time and there is a likelihood that he's played his last ever game in a Newcastle United shirt.

Sven Botman - 5/10

This might seem harsh because to be fair to Botman, when he's been on the pitch, he has been really good. That game against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and in the later games when they switched to a back five against Chelsea and again versus Arsenal in the league, he has been really good.

But unfortunately, he just hasn't played enough this year to warrant a higher than a five out of ten. That isn't his fault.

He wasn't available till January with the ACL injury he suffered last year. And then that little knee injury sort of around March time really derailed the season. Hopefully we can see the best version of Sven Botman next year because he is an immense player, he is an absolute behemoth at the back. But right now, judging on this player this last season, his rating can't be more than a five out of 10.

Kieran Trippier - 6/10

Trippier ended the season fairly well. You will remember that, especially in the Carabao Cup final in March, he was absolutely brilliant in that game.

He was the real leader of that side when they needed it in their big moments. Again, we're going to talk about Arsenal games a lot, but in that Arsenal game, the second leg at St James' Park, he was the perfect player for that.

He rallied the troops and he might not be wearing the captain's armband, but he is still the leader of the group. He was brilliant in those games, but he has had injury problems.

Of course, he also had a couple of really bad performances. Against Aston Villa in April and the Manchester City game in February. He sets himself such high standards.

It hasn't been the best campaign for him but those big moments really help him bring his mark up.

Emil Krafth - 6/10

Much like Sven Botman, Krafth hasn't really played too often this year, but we all remember the beginning of the season when Fabian Schar got sent off against Southampton and had to come in for three games and played brilliantly alongside Dan Burn. And then the last couple of games of the season, he played really well.

For me, he never lets a team down, certainly since Eddie Howe was appointed manager. He's never let the team down and you tell he's a big part of the group.

No matter if he plays right back, left back, or even centre back, he's a brilliant squad option. He hasn't played too often, but when he has played, he has played very well.

Fabian Schar - 7/10

Schar has had a decent season. He's had a lot better seasons at Newcastle United, certainly the last couple of years he's been better than he was this year, but he's just been consistent. And for a team who had Jamaal Lascelles out with an ACL injury all year, Sven Botman out until Christmas, and then his problems after that, they needed someone like Schar to be fit all year, and he has done that.

He's chipped in with important goals as well. He's had some inconsistent performances, though. I think the one thing you would say about Fabian Schar across his time at Newcastle, under Eddie Howe, is he's been very consistent. This year, I don't think he has been consistent.

I think he's had some highs and some low performances, but he's been the man that's just been there. He's the person they build from the back with and someone that they're going to find really hard to replace when they do have to replace him, because he has qualities that not many defenders in world football have.

Tino Livramento - 7/10

This is a really difficult one, because Livermento has ended the season brilliantly. It's unbelievable to have a right back shift to left back and play so well, and probably even better really.

I think a lot of people think that he has put in his best performances for Newcastle United at left back. There have been a couple of games where he's dropped a bit under par, but he is a fantastic player and someone that will be in that team for ages to come.

That mark does get boosted up a little by his end of the season, because that was brilliant. It's easy to forget that had Lewis Hall's injury that could have really derailed the team.

Lewis Hall - 8/10

I think his injury just stops him from being in the play of the year conversation, because it's easy to forget he was absolutely fantastic in the first few months of the season. When his teammates were struggling for consistency and hadn't found that rhythm, Lewis Hall was constantly performing.

He was man of the match a lot on Shields Gazette polling. He was absolutely brilliant on that left side.

It's a real shame injury derailed his campaign, but hopefully he can get back to being at his best next season when he gets a pre-season under his belt. His 8/10 might have been more had he been able to play the last three months of the campaign.

Dan Burn - 9/10

He was an absolute colossus this season. Like Fabian Schar, they needed someone to stay in the team and play the majority of games, Burn did that and he hasn't just played the majority of games, he's absolutely shone in them.

Everyone remembers Wembley, of course, and that will be his crowning moment. Everyone knows how good he's been and he's certainly going to be in the conversation with the player of the season as a whole.