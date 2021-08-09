Newcastle United defender reacts after leaving club on loan
Kelland Watts has joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan.
The defender – who spent last season at Plymouth Argyle – impressed in Newcastle United's pre-season campaign.
"I’ve met the lads and the gaffer, and I’m really happy to be here,” said the 21-year-old. “They’ve welcomed me in well, which has been brilliant. I think what excited me when I knew Wigan were interested was the players that have come through the door, and the management team as well. I thought it was a special group here, and something I want to be a part of – winning games and keeping clean sheets.
“Pre-season with Newcastle has been good. I’ve played a full game, and a couple of 45-minute run-outs too. Physically, I’m in good shape. and I’m ready to go.”
Watts – who featured for United in the Premier League Asia Trophy two years ago – could make his Wigan debut in tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup tie against Hull City.