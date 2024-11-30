Newcastle United have been handed a major blow ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side welcome the Reds to St James’ Park, looking for their first win against Liverpool for almost a decade. Arne Slot’s side sit top of the Premier League table and could end the weekend 11 points above Manchester City after the pair meet tomorrow.

Ahead of that game, however, the Magpies will be sweating on the fitness of Alexander Isak after he was substituted inside the first 25 minutes of their clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Swedish international started the match at Selhurst Park, but was injured early on after a collision with a Palace defender.

After going down with the injury, Isak looked to continue playing but, just moments later, found himself being replaced by his head coach. Harvey Barnes came onto the field with Anthony Gordon moving into the middle.

Callum Wilson was on the bench for the Magpies after he made his return to action as a substitute against West Ham on Monday night. The former Bournemouth man played just over 20 minutes against the Hammers after not appearing for the Magpies in the league since their last day of the season win against Brentford in May.