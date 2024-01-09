Newcastle United derby hero v Sunderland ruled out of Man City after fresh injury blow - 10 out - photos
Newcastle United injuries: Joelinton is set to miss Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park.
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton picked up a thigh injury during Saturday's 3-0 Tyne-Wear derby win over Sunderland.
The Brazilian played a key role in giving The Magpies the lead at the Stadium of Light as his cross was turned in by Sunderland defender Dan Ballard. Shortly after Alexander Isak made it 2-0, Joelinton was withdrawn after picking up a knock in the first half.
"One negative is the injury to Joelinton," head coach Eddie Howe said afterwards. "He felt his thigh switching play. We don’t know what that looks like yet." Further clarity has now been provided on Joelinton's injury by Mail Online reporter Craig Hope, who said the thigh issue will be enough to keep him out of Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park (5:30pm kick-off).
Joelinton adds to Newcastle's already lengthy injury list with at least 10 players set to be ruled out for the upcoming game, barring any unexpected returns. Howe will be hoping to welcome back the likes of Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy before the end of the month.
After Man City, Newcastle have a two-week break before they face an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Fulham.
Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates heading into Manchester City this weekend...