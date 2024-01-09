Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton picked up a thigh injury during Saturday's 3-0 Tyne-Wear derby win over Sunderland.

The Brazilian played a key role in giving The Magpies the lead at the Stadium of Light as his cross was turned in by Sunderland defender Dan Ballard. Shortly after Alexander Isak made it 2-0, Joelinton was withdrawn after picking up a knock in the first half.

"One negative is the injury to Joelinton," head coach Eddie Howe said afterwards. "He felt his thigh switching play. We don’t know what that looks like yet." Further clarity has now been provided on Joelinton's injury by Mail Online reporter Craig Hope, who said the thigh issue will be enough to keep him out of Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City at St James' Park (5:30pm kick-off).

Joelinton adds to Newcastle's already lengthy injury list with at least 10 players set to be ruled out for the upcoming game, barring any unexpected returns. Howe will be hoping to welcome back the likes of Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy before the end of the month.

After Man City, Newcastle have a two-week break before they face an FA Cup fourth-round trip to Fulham.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates heading into Manchester City this weekend...

1 . Joelinton (thigh) Joelinton picked up a thigh injury during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland. He was able to briefly play on before being withdrawn, suggesting the issue isn't too serious, but he is unlikely to feature in the upcoming match against Manchester City. Expected return date: Fulham (A) - 27/01 or 28/01

2 . Jacob Murphy (shoulder) Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James' Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01 or 28/01

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the match against Manchester City. Expected return date: Fulham (A) - 27/01 or 28/01