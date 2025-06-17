Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley with director Majed Al Sorour on a pitch walk during half time during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United director Majed Al-Sorour has been sacked by PIF-owned club Al-Nassr.

Al-Sorour was appointed to Newcastle United’s board of directors in May 2022 following a takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund the previous year. But his stint as a director at St James’ Park lasted just seven months as he left his position in December 2022.

He then stepped down from his long-term role as Saudi Golf chief executive officer but remained on the board until January 2025, when he was appointed CEO of Al-Nassr.

Al-Sorour attended Newcastle matches at St James’ Park both before and after his tenure as director.

Al-Nassr confirm Majed Al-Sorour dismissal in official statement

Al-Nassr have alleged that Al-Sorour disclosed incorrect information about the club on social media and as a result the club’s board of directors have unanimously decided to part ways with the former Newcastle and Saudi Golf director.

Al-Nassr’s statement read: “With reference to what was observed in the tweet attributed to Mr. Majed Mohammed Al-Sorour (via the X platform on June 12, 2025), it contained incorrect information and was an attempt to influence public opinion without relying on documented facts. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Al-Nassr Club Company would like to clarify the following:

“Reports were received from external and internal parties regarding some of the practices carried out by the CEO. Pursuant to this, the Board of Directors unanimously issued a decision to freeze the powers of CEO Majid bin Mohammed Al-Sarour on May 8, 2025, and to investigate the veracity of the reports.

“The CEO was officially notified, fully aware of the details, and signed a declaration and pledge regarding the suspension of his powers until the completion of these investigations. He also signed a declaration and pledge of confidentiality not to disclose any information related to the company.

“The CEO (during the investigation period) violated his contractual obligations by posting a tweet from his personal account, damaging the company's reputation on social media platforms. After the Board took all necessary legal measures and granted the CEO the right to defend himself and have his statements heard, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to terminate the contract of the CEO of Al-Nassr Club Company.

“The Board affirms that the CEO has not presented any comprehensive strategic or operational plan since assuming his position in January 2025 that reflects the requirements or aspirations of the current phase. He has also failed to demonstrate sufficient engagement with a number of priority issues, despite his full administrative empowerment and the approval of all his proposals without exception.

“Al-Nassr Club Company reiterates its commitment to operating in accordance with relevant regulations and the highest standards of governance.”

Al-Sorour confirms Al-Nassr exit and threatens legal action

In response to Al-Nassr’s allegations, Al-Sorour has threatened legal action, deeming his dismissal ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’.

He said: “Today my services were terminated in a manner that I consider unprofessional, inappropriate and unacceptable. Therefore, a litigation process will begin between me and the management that runs our club.”