Nick Pope and Fabian Schar both missed Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on Wednesday. Both players have played key roles in Eddie Howe’s side and it was suspected the duo were simply rested amid a busy fixture schedule.

But The Magpies boss clarified ahead of the Arsenal match: “Nick is fine, Fabby was a little bit under the weather, hence why he didn’t travel [to Manchester United].”

Howe added: “He should be okay [to start against Arsenal]. Let’s wait and see how he’s feeling.”

Newcastle are also close to welcoming 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley back to training after a spell out with glandular fever. The youngster started his first game for the club in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City but missed the trip to Old Trafford.

And Howe was unable to confirm whether Miley would be involved as part of the extended Champions League squad for the trip to Borussia Dortmund next week.

“He’s almost training,” Howe told The Gazette. “He’s made really good strides over the last week but he’s got a couple more tests to do before he’s fully cleared.

“We’ll wait and see how he is [before making a decision on travelling to Dortmund].”