Newcastle United drawn against Premier League opposition in Carabao Cup

Newcastle United have been drawn against Premier League opposition in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 6:53 am
Steve Bruce.

The club, which was beaten at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season, was drawn at home against Burnley after last night’s first round games.

Newcastle and Burnley have never previously met in the League Cup.

The tie will be played the week after next.

Newcastle faced Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Turf Moor earlier this month. Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game.

