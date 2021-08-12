Newcastle United drawn against Premier League opposition in Carabao Cup

Steve Bruce.

The club, which was beaten at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season, was drawn at home against Burnley after last night’s first round games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle and Burnley have never previously met in the League Cup.

The tie will be played the week after next.