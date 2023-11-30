Newcastle United 'dream' of signing Chelsea star as Man Utd claim made
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they turn attention back to the Premier League.
Newcastle United will still be recovering from their tough-to-take draw against PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but there is no time to dwell. Manchester United are in town this Saturday, and that will be another important test for Eddie Howe's men and their top four hopes.
The quick turnaround will be an added challenge, though the Red Devils drew in Turkey on Wednesday night and face even greater travel challenges. As the weekend's clash approaches, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.
Newcastle and Man Utd claim
Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Newcastle have the edge over Man Utd heading into this weekend's clash at St James' Park. The Magpies are currently a point behind this weekend's rivals, but Bent is confident that Howe's men currently look a step ahead.
“I can name six teams that are better than Man United right now: City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle," said on TalkSport. After Man Utd fan Mark Goldbridge hit back, Bent added: "Newcastle look better than you.”
Lukaku 'interest'
Newcastle are being linked with a surprise move for Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku as they consider adding depth to their front line. According to Voetbalkrant, the Magpies 'dream' of signing the Belgian in the summer, and they could get a cheap deal.
Now, £35million is not cheap on paper, but the 30-year-old striker was signed for £100million by Chelsea just two years ago. Lukaku is currently on loan with AS Roma, scoring nine goals in his first 15 appearances under Jose Mourinho. Whether Roma will move to make the move permanent in the summer remains to be seen, but it's claimed Howe feels Lukaku would fit nicely into his current setup, offering an alternative to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.